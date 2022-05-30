Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.