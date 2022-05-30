GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head to Head Survey

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GlycoMimetics and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.31%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.58%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -71.19% -62.53% Nature’s Sunshine Products 4.84% 15.71% 9.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $1.16 million 28.53 -$63.43 million ($1.23) -0.51 Nature’s Sunshine Products $444.08 million 0.54 $28.85 million $1.08 11.48

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats GlycoMimetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

