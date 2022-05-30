Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PUCKW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $96,000.

