goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$111.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$97.63 and a 12-month high of C$218.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

