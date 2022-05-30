Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $9.85 on Monday. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

