Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after buying an additional 159,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.