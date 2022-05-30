Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GBRGW opened at $0.08 on Monday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
