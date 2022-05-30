Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMGSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Goodman Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.26. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.