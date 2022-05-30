Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Financial Survey

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.96 $68.35 million $0.71 15.35 Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.30 $122.27 million $1.78 38.79

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 23.50% 3.28% 0.83% Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agree Realty 0 3 7 1 2.82

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $76.77, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

