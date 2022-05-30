Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Financial Comparison

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mastercard $18.88 billion 18.43 $8.69 billion $9.61 37.23

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Street Capital and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 1 1 14 0 2.81

Mastercard has a consensus price target of $422.94, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 47.70% 133.72% 25.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

