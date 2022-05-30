Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.29. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

