Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 9,399 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($106,325.67).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 898 ($11.30) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($15.19) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.63) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,368.14 ($17.22).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

