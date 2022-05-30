Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 9,399 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($106,325.67).
LON:VTY opened at GBX 898 ($11.30) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.55.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.
About Vistry Group (Get Rating)
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
