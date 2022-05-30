Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 198.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 74,771 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

