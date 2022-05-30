Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,029.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock worth $13,139,844 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

