Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to post $106.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.37 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. Grosvenor Capital Management reported sales of $119.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year sales of $467.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $483.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $569.61 million, with estimates ranging from $569.52 million to $569.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

