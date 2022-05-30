Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 182,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of PAC stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.91. 13,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,017. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.