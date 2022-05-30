Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Grupo Herdez alerts:

OTCMKTS:GUZOF opened at 1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.52. Grupo Herdez has a 52 week low of 1.18 and a 52 week high of 2.73.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.