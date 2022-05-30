Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

