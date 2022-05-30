Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.7 days.
Shares of GNZUF opened at $0.92 on Monday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.