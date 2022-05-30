Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.7 days.

Shares of GNZUF opened at $0.92 on Monday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.