Halfords Group’s (HFD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 229.60 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.83.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

