Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.