Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

