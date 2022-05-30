Head to Head Analysis: BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) & Its Competitors

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 323 1330 1827 58 2.46

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -232.11% 7.13% -10.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -205.00 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -26.65

BioForce Nanosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences competitors beat BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

