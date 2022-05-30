Head to Head Comparison: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Altice USA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 15 9 0 2.38 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 5 0 2.57

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 15 9 0 2.38 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 5 0 2.57

Altice USA currently has a consensus target price of $19.39, suggesting a potential upside of 66.88%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.05%. Given Altice USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 9.10% -95.86% 2.86% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 9.10% -95.86% 2.86% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $10.09 billion 0.52 $990.31 million $2.00 5.81 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.73 $1.01 billion $2.02 9.29

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Altice USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Further, it provides business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, web space storage, and network security monitoring; and international calling and toll free numbers. Additionally, the company offers audience-based and IP-authenticated cross-screen advertising solutions; and television and digital advertising services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Next Alt. S.a.r.l.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

