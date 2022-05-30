Head to Head Comparison: JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and Amcor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.56 $939.00 million $0.62 21.47

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JE Cleantech and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 3 1 1 0 1.60

Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.75% 26.05% 6.99%

Summary

Amcor beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

