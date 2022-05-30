Head to Head Comparison: Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Peers

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rover Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Rover Group alerts:

This table compares Rover Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1023 1551 85 2.49

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.52%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -4.49 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 25.89

Rover Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rover Group peers beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.