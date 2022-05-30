Head-To-Head Comparison: Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AlloVir $170,000.00 1,446.94 -$171.96 million ($2.93) -1.28

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A AlloVir N/A -74.96% -63.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vigil Neuroscience and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.71%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 866.31%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Summary

AlloVir beats Vigil Neuroscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AlloVir (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

