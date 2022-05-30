Head to Head Contrast: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Markforged and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xerox 2 0 0 0 1.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 221.01%. Xerox has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.45%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Xerox.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Xerox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million 5.27 $3.86 million ($0.08) -32.13 Xerox $7.04 billion 0.41 -$455.00 million ($3.41) -5.43

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xerox. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Xerox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xerox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Xerox -7.86% 4.85% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, end user computing devices, network infrastructure, communications technology, and a range of managed IT solutions, such as technology product support, professional engineering, and commercial robotic process automation. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business. Further, the company sells paper products and wide-format systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and e-commerce marketplaces. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

