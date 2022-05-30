Head-To-Head Review: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,792.22 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Mitesco $120,000.00 311.95 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.82

Mitesco has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 638.92%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Mitesco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

