Head-To-Head Review: Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) versus Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

4.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.79) -6.77 Harmony Biosciences $305.44 million 8.44 $34.60 million $0.80 54.55

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -24.27% -22.02% Harmony Biosciences 14.71% 69.07% 28.48%

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Enochian Biosciences on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.