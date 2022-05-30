Head to Head Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.64 -$65.67 million $0.32 87.85

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.99%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

