Head-To-Head Survey: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) vs. Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expeditors International of Washington and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 2 7 0 0 1.78 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus price target of $114.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Singularity Future Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $16.52 billion 1.12 $1.42 billion $8.64 12.81 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.50 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 8.20% 42.58% 20.62% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Singularity Future Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

