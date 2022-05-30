Head to Head Survey: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $811.50 million 2.28 -$2.00 million ($0.15) -98.47 Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -2.43% 2.05% 1.22% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Terran Orbital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.42%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Terran Orbital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Terran Orbital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. It serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

