Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Senior Officer Sells C$559,215.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$559,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84.

Shares of TSE:HWX traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.49. 1,127,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,622. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.31.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Headwater Exploration (Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.