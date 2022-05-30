Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 25,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

HR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 232,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,282,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

