HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.21-1.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HQY stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
