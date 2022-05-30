Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($101.06) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €125.00 ($132.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($103.19) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

