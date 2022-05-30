Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Helbiz stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Helbiz has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,553,500 in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Helbiz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helbiz in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

