Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

HLIO opened at $68.32 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

