Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases £17,270 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £17,270 ($21,731.47).

Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,841 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,165.97).

LON HRI opened at GBX 1,754 ($22.07) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,813.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,059.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,670 ($33.60).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

