Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HERTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 36,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Heritage Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Heritage Cannabis (Get Rating)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

