Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hess stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.