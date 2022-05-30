Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.
NYSE HESM opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $35.71.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.549 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
