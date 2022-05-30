Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $388,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HESM opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.549 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.