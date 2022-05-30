Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HILS opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,535. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19).

In related news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

