Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.