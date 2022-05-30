Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.50 on July 1st

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,117.92 ($14.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.53. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £994.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

HFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.09), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,508,745.44). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.30), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($747,823.93). Insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568 in the last ninety days.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

