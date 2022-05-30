Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

