Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 191.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

