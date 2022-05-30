Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HIPO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,192. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $792.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.