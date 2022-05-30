HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMSVF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.